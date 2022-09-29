Weekly Class 9B and 11B football polls

Class B Football Polls
Class B Football Polls(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Six weeks into the football season, Class B has a flurry of unbeaten teams remaining throughout the state. Between the 9B and 11B polls this week, nine teams are 6-0.

Nine-man football begins its postseason on October 15th, and 11-man follows on October 22nd.

Class 11B Football Poll

  1. Kindred (17) – 6-0 (Last week: 1st)
  2. Dickinson Trinity – 6-0 (Last week: 2nd)
  3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison – 6-0 (Last week: 3rd)
  4. Bottineau – 6-0 (Last week: 4th)
  5. Thompson – 6-0 (Last week: RV)

Receiving Votes: Oakes (5-1), Hillsboro-CV (5-1), Shiloh Christian (5-1)

Class 9B Football Poll

  1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (17) – 6-0 (Last week: 1st)
  2. New Salem-Almont – 6-0 (Last week: 2nd)
  3. Cavalier – 6-0 (Last week: 3rd)
  4. Mayport-C-G – 5-1 (Last week: 4th)
  5. North Prairie – 6-0 (Last week: 5th)

Receiving Votes: South Border (5-1), Divide County (6-0)

