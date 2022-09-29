Weekly Class 9B and 11B football polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Six weeks into the football season, Class B has a flurry of unbeaten teams remaining throughout the state. Between the 9B and 11B polls this week, nine teams are 6-0.

Nine-man football begins its postseason on October 15th, and 11-man follows on October 22nd.

Class 11B Football Poll

Kindred (17) – 6-0 (Last week: 1st) Dickinson Trinity – 6-0 (Last week: 2nd) Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison – 6-0 (Last week: 3rd) Bottineau – 6-0 (Last week: 4th) Thompson – 6-0 (Last week: RV)

Receiving Votes: Oakes (5-1), Hillsboro-CV (5-1), Shiloh Christian (5-1)

Class 9B Football Poll

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (17) – 6-0 (Last week: 1st) New Salem-Almont – 6-0 (Last week: 2nd) Cavalier – 6-0 (Last week: 3rd) Mayport-C-G – 5-1 (Last week: 4th) North Prairie – 6-0 (Last week: 5th)

Receiving Votes: South Border (5-1), Divide County (6-0)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.