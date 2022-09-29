Taking a bite out of heritage

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Norsk Hostfest is underway in Minot. One of the biggest attractions is the various food options. Visitors got to see an inside kitchen look into how some traditional recipes are made.

People were getting whisked away on a culinary journey. “It’s just really fun to celebrate Scandinavian heritage all in one place,” said Kristi Bissell. Chef and food blogger Kristi Bissell was one of the demonstrations at the Nordic Kitchen exhibit. She showed a crowd how to make Norwegian school buns. “Vanilla custard in the center and then it has frosting and coconut around the outside,” said Bissell.

Kristi comes from a Scandinavian background, her mother is Norwegian and Danish while her father is Swedish. She is rediscovering her love of family recipes while attending culinary school. “That kind of led me to kind of explore more Nordic recipes that I wasn’t familiar with,” said Bissell.

The food was all the craze at the festival. Helping people connect to their culture with just one bite. “There are so many things that are sort of like interwoven into food. That just sort say a lot about the culture and location. So I think it is super exciting and fun,” said Bissell.

Norsk Hostfest is in its 43rd year and the festival goes till October 1st.

