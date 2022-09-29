Shiloh Christian installs top of the line security system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck has beefed up its security this year.

Shiloh Christian, like many schools around the country, has made security a top priority. School administrators have recently invested thousands of dollars to upgrade protection for their students. A partnership between Shiloh Christian and NewVision Security has been years in the making. A lot of thought went into the facility’s security systems.

“There’s four big things we like to talk about. Key card access, cameras, and alarm systems for panic buttons,” said Cameron Fleck, owner of NewVision Security.

Annika Caldwell currently sends two of her kids to Shiloh. As a parent, she says her child’s safety is always her first and last thought each day, and the peace of mind the new controlled access doors brings is priceless.

“When we have a building that’s keeping only one entrance open and everyone that’s coming in, even people within the Shiloh family we have here, everyone has to check-in. That really, I think is the most paramount thing for the safety of our kids,” said Caldwell.

For Superintendent Todd Benson, watching yet another school shooting in Uvalde, Texas unfold was all too real. He says in his five years as superintendent, they have made several upgrades to policies, procedures and now technology.

“I think anyone that watched that unfold was just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ you know, what a tragedy. And we would never want that to happen here, so we’re doing everything we can to ensure to the best of our ability that we are taking every precaution,” said Benson.

The new camera system they’ve installed is so powerful they can zoom in on a single lunch table in the cafeteria. Audio monitors can detect the sound of gunshots or verbal altercations, which teachers and administrators can access quickly to pinpoint the source.

Cameras inside and outside the building provide crystal clear images of anyone approaching the building, allowing the classrooms inside to focus on the growth and education of their students.

Benson says their next step in school safety is having their own school resource officer on campus. They will have access to all the camera systems on their phones allowing them to react quickly to any situation.

