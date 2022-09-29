New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon.

Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery.

“Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone and that’s really exciting for us to see all the energy and passion that comes into the mall,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the restaurant owners plan to open November 1st.

