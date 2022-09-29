New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Suzzy's Island Twist
Suzzy's Island Twist(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon.

Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery.

“Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone and that’s really exciting for us to see all the energy and passion that comes into the mall,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the restaurant owners plan to open November 1st.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose encounter
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
North Dakota ‘Batman’ actor Johnny Green dies
Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers; resident says she could be weeks without electricity

Latest News

Rick Becker
Landowners, legislators push back against carbon pipeline
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Wheat field
Spring wheat prices could continue to raise, good news for farmers