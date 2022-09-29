Montana to send support in response to Hurricane Ian

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana will be providing assistance as Florida officials deal with Hurricane Ian.

Governor Greg Gianforte said Wednesday that a Major from the Montana National Guard and 10 individuals from the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team are travelling to Florida to help those impacted by the hurricane. Florida sent assistance to Montana this summer when Yellowstone National Park faced severe flooding.

“Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need. [First Lady] Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” said Gianforte.

A member of Montana’s Disaster and Emergency Services team is also travelling to Atlanta to help coordinate regional response efforts.

