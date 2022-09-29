Learn how to make lefse at the Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some Høstfest-goers young and old are getting the chance to try their hand at making a famous Scandinavian treat.

The Home of Lefse is holding lefse-making tutorials throughout the festival.

They have pre-packaged lefse sets for Høstfest, and show guests how to make the delicacy from start to end, from making the flatbreads, to putting on the sugar or other flavors.

“It’s a tradition… you don’t want it to end. As people get older, less people are learning how to do it. Actually, the young people that we do teach really do fall in love with it. So, hopefully, keep it going on,” said Dianne Pearson, with Home of Lefse.

You can find the Home of Lefse in Stockholm Hall each day of the Høstfest.

