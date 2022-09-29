Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers; resident says she could be weeks without electricity

FORT MYERS, F.L. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the Fort Myers area are in the direct path of the storm. The hurricane was initially expected to hit farther north and spare the town. Approximately 200,000 citizens have been evacuated from the area.

Julie Martin, a former KFYR-TV employee, is a resident of Fort Myers and experiencing her first hurricane. She says she’s most concerned about what’s on the other side of the hurricane.

“I think the scariest part right now is the unknown of what’s going to happen when this hurricane finally passes, and we’re able to see the destruction of what has happened,” said Martin.

Julie is safe and in a shelter until she is cleared to return to her apartment. She says the beach she was at just last week is now under 10 to 12 feet of water. She anticipates being without electricity for about two weeks.

