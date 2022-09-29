History of region honored through Williston State College monuments

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Inside a college lies generations of history, from the people who attended to those that helped build it. Williston State College commemorated several memorials Wednesday as a reminder of how the school came to be.

What started as a simple statue of Sitting Bull turned into a campus beautification project. Now Williston State College has several statues and monuments honoring the people that have come before us.

“This is just another piece of the puzzle to make it a destination where people can come and enjoy the arts, the culture, the history of our part of the world, and do it in a beautiful setting like Williston State College,” said Hunter Berg, executive director of the Williston State College Foundation.

The Pioneer, The Rancher, Sitting Bull, The Airman and The Driller. They all represent Williston’s history and how they impacted the college from the days when WSC was simply UND-Williston. The centerpiece of these landmarks is Clark’s Table, a gazebo honoring the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

“There’s a good chance Lewis and Clark walked through the campus. Everything in there is period-correct, and I had a lot of help. It took me three winters. I didn’t want to give up my summers working on it, so I would imagine I have at least a year of big days into it,” said David Njos, creator of Clark’s Table.

Along with the monuments come panels describing their history and impact. They were all written by History Professor Richard Stenberg.

“From beginning to end, it’s kind of mutated a bit, but I think we’re proud and happy with what we ended up with,” said Stenberg.

Williston State’s history is now forever preserved within these landmarks. Everyone is welcome to see these bronze marvels for themselves.

Stenberg says they plan on making the monuments part of a “walking tour” for the public and campus visitors.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.