Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area

Red Cross truck
Red Cross truck(Photo courtesy: Patty Lindholm)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts.

They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.

“I don’t know what we’re going to see exactly but I think we’re going to see a lot of damage. As we understand power is out to over two million people right now. So, we’ll just have to wait and see I guess,” said Lindholm.

Once they arrive in Orlando, they’ll receive further instruction on where they will go to distribute meals. She says they may be in Florida for only two weeks, but the relief efforts will be ongoing for months. She says the best way for North Dakotans to help is to donate at redcross.org.

