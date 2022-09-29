Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Carrington Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Carrington Ambulance and Carrington Police officers responded to an in-home daycare on Monday, September 26, for a report of an unresponsive five-month-old.

The parents of the boy tell Valley News Live his name is Reed. A GoFundMe page for the family says doctors found two brain bleeds after running tests on the child. Reed was air lifted to Fargo where he died on September 28.

No charges have been filed in the case and no other information is available as this is an ongoing investigation by the Carrington Police Department, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Foster County State’s Attorney.

An account to help the family has also been set up at Bank Forward in Carrington. Checks should be made out to Jesse or Brittany Nelson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Moose encounter
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
North Dakota ‘Batman’ actor Johnny Green dies
Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers; resident says she could be weeks without electricity

Latest News

Nikki Sue Entzel
Victim’s ex-wife testifies during third day of murder-arson conspiracy trial
Rick Becker
Landowners, legislators push back against carbon pipeline
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident