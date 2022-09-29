AG opinion: Crosby City Council violated open meetings and open records laws

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley has found that the City of Crosby violated several laws over a meeting last year.

In an opinion released Thursday, Wrigley said the Crosby City Council violated state open meetings law by failing to prepare an agenda for a “Nuisance hearing” 30 minutes prior to their regularly scheduled meeting on July 12, 2021.

They were also found in violation of open records law for denying a request for emails involving the meeting. The council argued the emails were exempt as part of “attorney work product,” but Wrigley said the emails failed to meet that criteria.

Wrigley says the City of Crosby must release the emails to any publication free of charge within seven days.

