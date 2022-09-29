15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

Lindsey Undlin
Lindsey Undlin(Courtesy: Bella Kraft)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can.

Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.

“I love the psychology behind sports and how it is not just a sport, but it makes people different. It makes people who they are. Just the choices that they make due to wanting to be famous or wanting to be good is crazy,” said Undlin.

Undlin has sold more than one thousand books so far. And you can find “Stolen” on Amazon, at Main Street Books in Minot and Ferguson Books in Bismarck.

