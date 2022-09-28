Williston officials talk Crypto, data centers during League of Cities Annual Conference

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Cities across the state are taking notice of innovative efforts going on in northwestern North Dakota.

During the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Meeting last week, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings and Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko discussed their inclusion and acceptance of cryptocurrency in local government. They also talked with other officials about data centers and how they can benefit the region.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain is no longer just a buzzword. There has been some common usage and a growing interest, and when regulatory clarity does come on, we expect to see the floodgates open and there’ll be more payments and usage of blockchain,” said Cummings.

Down the line, Cummings adds the city is looking into virtual and augmented reality and how that could benefit citizens.

