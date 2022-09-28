Williams County Emergency Manager recognized for winter storm response

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s Emergency Manager was honored Tuesday for his tireless work during the severe winter storms in April.

Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. Facing two unprecedented blizzards that ravaged northwest North Dakota, Smith went above and beyond the call of duty, digging out emergency vehicles, delivering supplies, coordinating with 68 different agencies to help citizens, and dealing with more than 13,000 calls for service during that time span.

“Smith understood the community’s needs and began his coordination efforts to ensure the community and citizens were the highest priority,” said Matt Clark, Williston Fire Chief.

Smith said he was humbled by the award.

“I was the one that received the recognition, but it was really a whole team effort that got us to where we are,” said Smith.

Five months later, the work continues as Smith said he is working with FEMA for reimbursement of damages and materials.

