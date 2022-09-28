‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital.

“I just want him to be a part of my family for a really long time.” said Raylee SanGrait, Julia’s sister.

After getting their engagement photos done in early September, Dan wasn’t feeling well. He was experiencing pain in his side, which eventually doctors determined he had Philadelphia negative b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He has started chemotherapy and will need a bone marrow transplant. Thankfully he has Julia by his side.

“It makes it tough and they are a very young couple. The day before they found out about the diagnosis they had their engagement pictures taken.” said Emberly Lietz, Julia’s aunt.

Those pictures now feel like a distant memory, as Dan and Julia face an uncertain future. However, the support from the family and the community has been amazing. They are close to $11,000 on the GoFundMe page. Even local businesses are chipping in, donating prizes for an upcoming drawing.

“He completely deserves this. This is just such overwhelming to see there is good in the world and to have a positive spin put on this incredibly difficult diagnosis.” said Lietz.

With the wedding on the back burner, Dan’s future family and others are back home trying to help spread awareness of his ongoing battle.

“They know that we have their back no matter what and it just means a lot to me he’s here for my sister as she is for him now in this. So he needs to stick around a little because we all care about him a lot.” said SanGrait.

