United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bottineau’s Kyra Beckman

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Kyra Beckman is beyond her years.

“A lot of people think I’m older than I am,” said Kyra.

Maybe because last year, she was the only freshman on the Bottineau High varsity volleyball team.

“I felt a little out of place. I just got out of junior high, so I didn’t have any high school experience,” said Kyra.

Everyone looks up to Kyra.

Not just because of her height, but teammates say they value her opinion.

“They definitely take what she says into consideration because she’s a good player, they definitely look up to her,” said Erin Guariglia, a sophomore.

“I feel like they think I’m a good role model to them even if they are older to me,” said Kyra.

Players on the team say they’re close.

“We consider each other a family,” said Rebecca Moen, the Stars’ head coach.

A bigger family than the Beckman Family: Erin is an only child.

“I wish I had siblings. I feel like everyone does who doesn’t have any siblings,” said Kyra.

Erin says she and her two brothers have treated Kyra like family.

“We went to daycare together when we were toddlers,” said Erin.

But Kyra says she has found even another family on the volleyball court.

“They’re like my sisters to me,” said Kyra.

This family is a little louder than the one back home.

“I feel like she feels more at home with them on the court as a team,” said Moen.

Kyra’s friends say they cherish her.

“I’ve always known her so I know if I need anything I can go to her,” said Erin.

Her coaches do, too.

“She’s a great player, but she’s an even better person. She’s lovely and I love having her on the team. I really enjoy coaching her,” said Moen.

And Kyra enjoys all of her families.

The Stars opened the season 11-7 but are now undefeated to open district play. Bottineau hosts TGU on Thursday.

