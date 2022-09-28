Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Amazon officials say they had to close one of their facilities in Texas due to bed bugs.

KFDA reports the Amazon facility is in Amarillo and the temporary closure is effective immediately.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

Officials said products from the facility are not being sent out to customers during the closure, and customer orders are not being processed at the site.

“All employees are being paid while the site is closed. Other sites in the area are handling customer orders,” Stephenson said.

According to Amazon, the facility’s current inventory will be recycled or returned to suppliers after being inspected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase crash Bismarck
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
Prescription drugs
Police arrest Bowman woman they say stole from nursing home
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Nikki Sue Entzel
Jury of 12 selected for murder arson conspiracy trial in Burleigh County

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill