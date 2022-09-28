North Dakota ‘Batman’ actor Johnny Green dies

Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam West Batman show of the 1960s.
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam West Batman show of the 1960s.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismarck resident, actor, and musician, best known for his work in the 1960′s ‘Batman’ series has died.

According to many social media posts on Johnny Green’s profiles, friends are seen giving their sympathy to the family.

Green traveled across the U.S. to different comic and pop conventions, bringing along the Batmobile to the delight of audiences.

He also toured with the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.

