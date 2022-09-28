Norsk Høstfest: What’s New in 2022

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s hard to believe but in just a few hours, thousands of festival-goers from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world will take over the State Fair Center for the first Norsk Høstfest in three years.

While the Høstfest provides a much-needed return to the Minot area, both culturally and economically, there’s plenty that’s new.

Across from the stage in Oslo Hall is a new-look pub for adults.

Meanwhile, across the way in Stockholm Hall, the Hostfest is introducing the Familie Fjord, where youngsters can learn about Scandinavian culture.

Parents can bring their kids for story time with Hans Christian Anderson, a reenactment of the Three Billy Goats Gruff where the kids can interact, dance lessons, and of course music, including from Ross Sutter, who’s been involved with Høstfest in the Classroom for many years.

”There’s a pent-up desire amongst people to see real-live music. People have been watching and taking part in Zoom programs online and all different kinds of things, and they really want to be back together. So I’m seeing many old friends that I’ve met over the years,” said Sutter.

Big & Rich with special guest Tigirlily take the main stage Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The festival runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.