MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Morton County finalized its 2023 budget Tuesday night. The $32 million budget is about $4 million more than 2022′s.

The mill levy increased by 1.3 percent in the 2023 budget. This means owners will pay $23 more in property tax on a $400,000 house. The new budget included salary raises for the Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.