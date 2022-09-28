Longtime visitors, newcomers celebrate return of Norsk Høstfest to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The 43rd Norsk Høstfest kicked off Tuesday morning in the Magic City.

You don’t need to travel far to get a taste of Scandinavian culture right here in the Magic City. You can find food, crafts, and much more over the next four days here at Høstfest.

Just one of the crafts you can find around Høstfest is the popular art form rosemaling. JoAnn Copeland has been attending Hostfest for 41 years selling her rosemaling paintings.

“My grandparents were from Norway and Sweden, and I just feel like I’m honoring them by doing this, and keeping up the tradition of Norwegian rosemaling,” said JoAnn Copeland.

For others, it’s their first year at the Høstfest, but they’re just as excited.

Elizabeth Curtiss says she wanted a chance to bring back to life her heritage through clothes and crafts.

“I always had the Scandinavian foods, and decorations, and celebrations, and so growing up I wanted to learn more and more, and was really fascinated by it,” said Elizabeth Curtiss, owner of Hovden Wear.

Daughters of Norway is a nationwide group helping educate others and themselves through Scandinavian culture. Jill Beatty traveled all the way from California to share her passion.

“To preserve and continue the heritage, especially the Norwegian heritage, but all Scandinavian culture,” said Jill Beatty, a member of Daughters of Norway.

This is the largest Scandinavian festival in North America. Høstfest will go until Saturday, and there will be live music events going on all throughout the weekend.

