Floridians at the Høstfest share concerns about Hurricane Ian

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Høstfest brings people from all across the country to Minot to celebrate Scandinavian heritage — even people from Florida.

One couple from Florida, whose family homesteaded from Norway to Watford City, is in town for the Høstfest.

Waid Tribiano shared footage from his Ring doorbell camera of their home in Seminole, Florida.

He said it’s not quite as bad as other parts of Florida, but still pretty windy.

Waid’s wife Dara said that they’re likely going to miss the direct hit, but they do have family in the path of the storm, and are keeping in touch with them to make sure they’re ok.

“It’s going to turn before it gets to us, kind of in Venice, Florida, which is where my sister lives. So we’re kind of concerned for her. And it’s looking pretty nasty,” said Dara.

Air travel has been canceled for much of the area of Florida impacted by Ian.

Dara said they’re supposed to leave Friday to go back home. She says they don’t know if that’s going to happen now, but they’re going to play it by ear, and for now, enjoy their time in Minot and at the Høstfest.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.