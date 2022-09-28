Fargo volunteers head to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

Red Cross disaster relief van
Red Cross disaster relief van(Courtesy: Patty Lindholm)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a category four storm as it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday. Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are currently making their way down to help.

While there is no siren on their vehicle, two Red Cross Volunteers are answering the call for help in Florida. Patty Lindholm has been volunteering for one year while Paul Henke is going on 27 years with the organization.

“I know volunteers who have been to many hurricanes, but now I’ll get to see for myself what this is all about,” said Patty Lindholm, Red Cross volunteer.

Hurricane Ian is expected to be the strongest storm on record to make landfall on the western coast of Florida. Lindholm and Henke will be arriving in Orlando Friday, and they expect to see flooding and power outages.

“It’s strengthening and stuff, so there is going to be a big mess,” said Paul Henke, Red Cross volunteer.

The pair will be volunteering for two weeks, helping deliver food to areas in need. Then, they will fly home and leave the specialized feeding truck for the next group. They’re not typically working with as many people in need, but they know they’ll make a big difference

“I do more local work as well around the Fargo-Moorhead area. And respond to house fires and apartment fires and things like that. We’re appreciated wherever we go,” said Lindholm.

Henke has helped in multiple hurricanes, tornados and floods, going all over the county. For Lindholm, this is only her second time traveling, but both find the work rewarding.

“Even in a bad situation, you can still joke around with people and make them feel a little bit better,” said Henke.

The journey from Fargo to Orlando is 1,789 miles. But there’s no distance too far to keep them from their mission.

There are currently 650 active Red Cross volunteers in the Dakotas Region.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase crash Bismarck
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Woman dies in train collision
Bismarck police investigating woman’s death on train tracks
Community comes together to honor teen killed in hit-and-run
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
North Dakota ‘Batman’ actor Johnny Green dies
Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries
Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission...
Williams County Emergency Manager recognized for winter storm response
murder arson trial
‘Things weren’t adding up’: Timeline laid out by prosecutors in murder-arson conspiracy case