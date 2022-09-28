Book suggests elected ND officials proposed ‘last ditch effort’ to challenge 2020 election results

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new book says North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley suggested a “last ditch effort,” which Senator Kevin Cramer forwarded to Former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to challenge the 2020 election results.

The book, called “The Breach,” says Wrigley suggested Trump “demand statewide recount of absentee/mail-in ballots in line with pre-existing state law with regard to signature comparisons. Legislative leaders could pledge to abide by the results, no matter what. If state officials refuse that recount, the legislature would then act under the Constitution, selecting the slate of electors.”

“We did everything under the law and under the Constitution we could do, and that’s all Drew was talking about and suggesting. I don’t think there was anything dubious or nefarious about it at all,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

Democratic-NPL chairman Patrick Hart says the suggestion was inappropriate because he says Wrigley, who at the time was a U.S. Attorney for North Dakota, was acting politically. Wrigley says he’s “baffled” anyone would think he acted inappropriately by “suggesting to a friend” that Trump’s lawyers “follow the rule of law.”

