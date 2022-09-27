Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakota bow hunter looking to harvest a white-tailed deer got more than she bargained for on the hunt, and quite a story to tell.

Breann Zietz said she was hunting southwest of Minot on Sept. 21 when a “curious cow moose” approached her ground blind.

Zietz remained calm and filmed the roughly two-minute encounter on her phone, in a video she shared on Facebook that’s gone viral.

The video shows the moose poking its nose around inside the blind twice!

Zietz said in the post the animal may have caught the scent of her field spray.

She said the moose also shook the blind before eventually running away.

