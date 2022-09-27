Williston School District adds fourth resource officer, approve security policies

New doorbell and key card lock at schools
New doorbell and key card lock at schools(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is reinforcing its security policies.

During their meeting Monday, the board approved their physical security policies for proper placement of cameras, key card access, and loading dock entry. They also approved a contract for a fourth school resource officer. Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said parents should be assured that their students are safe.

“Our schools are safe, and they will become safer as we continue to work through our processes and our strategic plan to make sure that we adhere to the goals we established for student safety and staff safety,” said Faidley.

Williston High School was placed on “hold” September 1 due to a potential threat. The hold was lifted an hour later.

Three of the district’s resource officers are with the Williston Police Department, covering the high school, middle school, and city elementary schools respectively. The fourth covers Missouri Ridge, Garden Valley, and Round Prairie.

The district will be holding unification training next week to make sure staff are properly trained in the event of a crisis.

