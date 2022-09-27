Williston fire crews battle fire east of town

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Firefighters are trying to put out a fire east of Williston.

Officials were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as a structure caught fire, with smoke apparent for miles.

Officials have blocked off Kingsview Lane for emergency personnel. The road is off Highway 85B near the landfill.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

