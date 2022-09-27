Williston fire crews battle fire east of town
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Firefighters are trying to put out a fire east of Williston.
Officials were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as a structure caught fire, with smoke apparent for miles.
Officials have blocked off Kingsview Lane for emergency personnel. The road is off Highway 85B near the landfill.
This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.