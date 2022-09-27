Williston American Legion donates $360,000 towards Williston Water World Project

Williston's American Legion Post 37 donation
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s American Legion Post 37 is the latest group to come forward and support a new outdoor pool.

On Friday, the Legion announced a $360,000 donation toward the Williston Water World project. Amanda Colebank, a member of the Williston Community Builders, says this latest donation will allow the project to have two waterslides at their facility. Legion State Commander Dan Brown says the community has missed having an outdoor pool.

“This community has been beyond fantastic with its support of the American Legion and our veterans. That’s what we do, we try to give back to our community as much as we can,” said Brown.

More than $3.5 million has been raised for the project, which is expected to break ground next year.

Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field near 18th Street West.

