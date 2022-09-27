Shared use paths are for all, even eBikes in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - eBikes are the latest two-wheeled obsession. Electric-powered bicycles allow riders to bike to work without arriving sweaty. The two-wheeled vehicles also haul heavier goods and can make longer trips. Should the motorized bike be used on the shared paths around town?

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has more than 70 miles of recreational trails for walkers, runners, and bikers to enjoy. For some, electric-powered bicycles or eBikes make them feel unsafe. Most eBikes can reach speeds between 20 and 28 miles per hour, but these walkers and bikers don’t seem to mind them.

”I’ve noticed a couple, and I don’t think they go overly fast. I mean, I’ve seen joggers and bikers go faster than them,” said Bismarck resident Tim Schumacher.

”Regular bikes go just as fast or faster than them, so I don’t think they’re a big concern on the trails,” said Nancy Glass of Bismarck.

But others say posted signs would indicate they are not welcome on the trail system.

”I think they should stay on the streets because there’s signs that say no motorized vehicles,” said Butch Glass of Bismarck.

So, what is the official ruling on the half-electric, half-peddle-powered machines? Bismarck Parks and Recreation Operations Director David Mayer gives the vehicles the green light.

”I think everyone needs to understand that they are shared use paths. So, they are for walkers, joggers, runners and bicyclists, and eBikes are included in that ‘bicyclists’ category right now,” said Mayer.

He says with the use of the shared paths comes some responsibility. If the trails are busy and there’s traffic in both directions, it’s important to make room for those passing.

”Well, if you’re coming up on somebody that’s walking the opposite direction, it’s always great to announce yourself early and loudly so they know where you’re coming from,” added Mayer.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation encourages all people to get out and enjoy the shared use paths while the days are still warm. The agency says being considerate of others on the system can go a long way in keeping people safe and the paths enjoyable.

While eBikes are allowed on the trails, other electric rides such as Bird Scooters are prohibited on the Park District shared pathways.

