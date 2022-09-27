ND, MT governors, Canadian premiers urge feds to restore pre-pandemic hours at border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta all sent a joint letter to President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday asking them to restore pre-pandemic hours at border crossings.

The letter states that the restoration of hours will improve trade and reduce inflation on both sides of the border. They also cited the recent announcement that Canada is dropping its COVID-19 restrictions starting October 1. Additionally, last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily expanded hours at three North Dakota ports of entry.

They also sent the letter to Homeland Security and the Canadian minister of public safety.

“We strongly urge our federal governments to remove this burden that forces travelers and businesses to drive long distances and spend more on fuel and labor, incurring unnecessary costs at a time of high inflation and workforce challenges. Continuing down this current path will only further damage our economy and fuel concerns that these reduced hours of operation may become permanent, which would run counter to longstanding efforts to ensure that people and goods can move freely across the border between our friendly nations,” Burgum said.

