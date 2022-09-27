More affordable housing options, renovation complete for Boulevard Avenue Apartments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another option for affordable housing will be made available soon in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Community leaders and developers gathered Monday to celebrate the renovation of the Boulevard Apartment Complex. Previously, a nursing home and senior living campus, it now hosts 120 new efficiency, one, two and even three-bedroom units.

Having a safe and warm place to live for many is taken for granted, but for others, being able to afford an apartment of their own is like winning the lottery.

“This is a secure building which I love because my children are now, you know, they feel safe, they can go for walks without worrying. That’s what we like about it,” said Twila Herald, who recently moved into the apartment complex.

Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and explained how this helps fill gaps in the housing market.

“When you think about some of the job openings, we all notice the ones at restaurants. We notice that the restaurants are short right now of employees and why is that? It’s not because we aren’t wanting to eat. There’s people in line, and there’s restaurants closing, and it’s mainly because of, where did the workforce go? So, what we find is daycare and affordable housing and these types of issues is the reason why,” said Lt. Gov. Sanford.

The Lewis and Clark Development group stated that revitalizing communities with renovations like this is sometimes better than building new ones. Revitalizing existing spaces means infrastructure already exists and tenants have access to established services.

Two of the renovated units are in the old chapel area and boast 15-foot ceilings and large windows, some units also have amenities like dishwashers.

The total cost of the project was $16.5 million dollars.

The property is managed by Syringa Property Management, if you are interested in learning more about the cost of the apartments click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.