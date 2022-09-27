Montana governor praises forest management efforts in limiting catastrophic wildfires

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Most of Montana continues to face severe drought conditions. That’s why Governor Greg Gianforte discussed the importance of active forest management throughout the state.

Speaking in Helena Monday, the Governor thanked first responders for their efforts this season, as well as the US Forest Service and State Department of Natural Resources for their mitigation efforts. He added that their work limited damage from a fire near Helena last month.

“It’s because this forest on Mount Helena was actively managed, that we were able to control and manage this fire without having a lot of property damage in town,” said Gianforte.

Montana currently faces 35 active wildfires, with a majority being throughout western Montana.

