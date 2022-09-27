Minot, ND and Skien, Norway renew Sister City agreement ahead of Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Høstfest kicks off Wednesday, but the city of Minot began the festivities Monday by renewing a longstanding agreement with its “sister city” in Norway.

A delegation from the city of Skien is in Minot this week for the Høstfest.

Monday, they once again signed an agreement with leaders of the Minot community to continue as “sister cities.”

The official signing included members of Minot’s government along with educational and business leaders, and management with the festival.

The cities first entered into the agreement in 1981 to develop business relations, share connections, and to foster cultural and educational opportunities.

“What’s important in Skien is important in Minot — community, culture, family, friendship. Today, we are proud once again to host our friends from Skien as we prepare for another Norsk Hostfest. To all of our friends from Skien, welcome back to Minot, we’ve missed you,” said Tom Ross, mayor of Minot.

“It’s such a great relationship that we have, so we’re excited to have you here. We’re excited to continue the discussions, not only from our time together this week, but moving forward,” said Brekka Kramer, with the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

“It’s only a phrase, but I say, ‘Minot is my home away from home,’” said Rolf Haugen, with the delegation from Skien.

“It’s very important for Norway and the USA to have a good relationship. And especially with Minot because we have the same heritage,” said Trudy Tvedt, a member of the Skien City Council with their delegation.

This is the first time in three years Minot has been able to hold the Høstfest after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The Norwegian delegation also had the chance to tour Minot State University, the Roosevelt Park Zoo, and of course the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

