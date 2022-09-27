Minot gets to meet the chefs ahead of this year’s Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest doesn’t start until Wednesday but some lucky Minot residents got to meet with the Norwegian chefs Tuesday who will be serving up delicious food at this year’s festival.

Marketplace Foods in Minot hosted the chefs Tuesday morning for a special meet and greet.

The guests got to enjoy some Scandinavian food, and even take in some accordion music.

The chefs will be preparing seafood, meatballs, and other Norwegian delicacies.

After a break for a couple of years due to the pandemic, they said they’re glad to return to Minot.

“We had a break now for two years, three years, and now we’re back. So, when we got requested, we were like, ‘Yeah, sure we’re going to travel!’” said Thomas Mydland, Høstfest chef.

“We want to serve our traditional food, what you will find in our homes that we serve to our family. So, I’m very much looking forward to that,” said Lars Roalkvam, Høstfest chef.

Both Thomas and Lars said they’re favorite food to prepare at the Høstfest is seafood.

You can find them at the Scandi Kitchen in Reykjavik Hall throughout the festival.

