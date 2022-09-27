Minot gets to meet the chefs ahead of this year’s Norsk Høstfest

Norsk Høstfest chefs
Norsk Høstfest chefs(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest doesn’t start until Wednesday but some lucky Minot residents got to meet with the Norwegian chefs Tuesday who will be serving up delicious food at this year’s festival.

Marketplace Foods in Minot hosted the chefs Tuesday morning for a special meet and greet.

The guests got to enjoy some Scandinavian food, and even take in some accordion music.

The chefs will be preparing seafood, meatballs, and other Norwegian delicacies.

After a break for a couple of years due to the pandemic, they said they’re glad to return to Minot.

“We had a break now for two years, three years, and now we’re back. So, when we got requested, we were like, ‘Yeah, sure we’re going to travel!’” said Thomas Mydland, Høstfest chef.

“We want to serve our traditional food, what you will find in our homes that we serve to our family. So, I’m very much looking forward to that,” said Lars Roalkvam, Høstfest chef.

Both Thomas and Lars said they’re favorite food to prepare at the Høstfest is seafood.

You can find them at the Scandi Kitchen in Reykjavik Hall throughout the festival.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase crash Bismarck
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
Prescription drugs
Police arrest Bowman woman they say stole from nursing home
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Nikki Sue Entzel
Jury of 12 selected for murder arson conspiracy trial in Burleigh County

Latest News

Prairie Rose Lions Club vision screening
Group of Bismarck women helping detect vision problems
New NDHP car with reflective graphics
NDHP rolls out less conspicuous vehicle
Fire east of Williston on Tuesday afternoon
Williston fire crews battle fire east of town
North Dakota/Canada border crossing
ND, MT governors, Canadian premiers urge feds to restore pre-pandemic hours at border