Lane departure crashes are the leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota

FILE – car crash in North Dakota
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota is lane departures, which happen when a vehicle swerves outside its lane.

To try to prevent these fatalities, the DOT has installed edge and center-line rumble strips, curved warning signs, and cable median barriers. The crashes are especially prevalent in rural communities.

“For the past five years in North Dakota, nearly 75% of single vehicle fatal lane departure crashes, involving a turnover or a rolling over. So, that’s what a majority of these are. These vehicles are leaving their intended lane, and they’re a single vehicle rollover,” said Lauren Bjork with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The ND Department of Transportation reminds drivers to stay alert, don’t drive while drowsy, drive defensively, and for drivers to take personal responsibility on the road. Each year, there are around 57 to 60 fatalities from lane departure crashes.

