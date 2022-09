BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies say a driver on Highway Ten who refused to pull over sped into the eastern part of Bismarck and crashed near Main and 26th Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

They say the driver, who had minor injuries, got out and ran but they made the arrest in the Little Cottage Cafe parking lot.

