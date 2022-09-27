Group of Bismarck women helping detect vision problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children need to see well in order to do well in school, and the women of the Prairie Rose Lions Club are doing their part to make sure that happens. The women’s volunteer group has so far screened 20,000 children, with the goal of picking up any vision problems early. Their emphasis is on kids ages six months to six years.

The screenings alert parents if their children need to see an optometrist for a more comprehensive exam. Julie Schwartz has volunteered for over seven years and has helped detect many vision problems.

“I love screening these little kids, they’re so cute, and they each have their own personalities, ‘’ said Julie Schwartz, a volunteer with Prairie Rose Lions Club.

The volunteers focus on groups of children who aren’t in the public schools districts, like those at home daycares. They are holding an event this weekend to screen any groups of children not screened in school. The Prairie Rose Lions Club will be at the Later Gator sale at the Bismarck Event Center in Hall D on Saturday from 8:00-2:00 P.M.

