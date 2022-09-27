Exhibitors set up for first day of Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest makes its triumphant return to Minot Wednesday. Vendors and exhibitors from all across the region were busy Tuesday setting up their booths.

That includes JoAnn and Rodger Copeland, who were putting their Norwegian rosemaling artwork on display.

JoAnn said she’s been coming to Minot for the Høstfest for more than 40 years, and is grateful that she’s able to come back after two years off.

She said she looks forward to seeing the familiar faces year after year.

“I just love being here because I get to see all the people that have been here previous years, and visiting with the other exhibitors, and kind of catching up on how everybody’s been doing,” said JoAnn Copeland.

You can find the Copelands inside Stockholm Hall throughout the festival.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.