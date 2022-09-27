Even at the state tournament, nerves can still nag at golfers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Halloween is still one month away, but that doesn’t mean there’s an absence of fear at the Class B girl’s golf state tournament.

“Don’t be so nervous. You’ll have a bad shot, then get over it,” said McKenna Mau, a freshman at Kenmare.

Driving from up to five hours away can be dreaded.

“Usually I’m pretty good at falling asleep in the car, so it really doesn’t affect me,” said Libby Dulmage, a senior from Leeds.

And playing on a course you’ve never heard of could give you the creeps.

“It’s fun to get to play new courses, but it’s also hard. We’re practicing on slow greens and it’s hard to come and switch to fast greens,” said McKenna.

But those anxieties don’t affect everyone.

“(I woke up) probably about a half hour before I had to get here,” said Lauryn Keller, a senior at Des Lacs-Burlington.

It’s all about finding a way around the fright.

“You’ll look back and realize it wasn’t so big of a deal to stress over it,” said Lauryn.

Thanks to understandings shared by upperclassmen.

“Usually, I talk them through a lot about what happens at state and how to recover. Just to have fun. It’s a nice day out,” said Libby.

And the trust that there’s a trophy at the end.

“Everyone here worked so hard to get here. Now, it’s just who can play best these next two days and I want to be the one standing on top at the end of it,” said Avery Bartels, a junior at Kindred.

Avery leads the field, shooting three under par Monday. DLB’s Lauryn Keller sits six strokes behind.

Play continues Tuesday morning.

