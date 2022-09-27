COVID allows UMary students to play another season

UMary students
UMary students(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, there was one positive that came from COVID, and it’s not just a test result. It’s allowing college athletes to play one more year of the sport they love.

Madisyn Waltman is playing her fifth UMary soccer season because of the extension the NCAA granted to college athletes, and she’s gaining more than just another year of sports.

“I took that year to add a double major in special education. So, I got to explore that whole aspect of education, and it’s really something that I’m passionate about pursuing in my career now, so I’m very grateful that I had that year, and extra time to take those classes and become interested in that,” said Madisyn Waltman, women’s soccer goalie.

The extra year also gave them extra time to play the sport they love another season, and neither were ready to part ways.

“I was not ready to give it up at all. I don’t think I ever will be. I was glad to hear the news we got another year,” said Danny Kittner, wide receiver.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it’s ever going to really be easy for me to let go of playing soccer, so if I would have had to say goodbye to it last year, it would have been really difficult,” said Waltman.

Kittner also says the experience has helped him build resilience on and off the field.

“Finding the positives out of it, and benefitting from it, and I just think kind of in general in life from this pandemic happening, taking the negativity and just kind of appreciating the little things,” said Kittner.

Since the season was cut short, it was a blessing in disguise. Kittner then had extra time to pursue his degree in Business Administration at a more comfortable pace and left more time for him to focus.

“Initially, it was kinda tough because we practice all year to play in the season, and so getting told this season wasn’t going to happen was definitely tough,” said Kittner.

They both are also happy to have more time with friends and enjoy the fun parts of getting a higher education.

Both athletes got their scholarships from the school, and have been happy with their decision to do the additional year of college.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

City of Minot agreement with Skien
Minot, ND and Skien, Norway renew Sister City agreement ahead of Høstfest
sports 9/26
6PM Sportscast 9/26/22
weather 9/26
Evening Weather 9/26/22
strike it rich
Watford City family to produce and sell unique board game
affordable housing option
More affordable housing options, renovation complete for Boulevard Avenue Apartments