COVID allows UMary students to play another season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, there was one positive that came from COVID, and it’s not just a test result. It’s allowing college athletes to play one more year of the sport they love.

Madisyn Waltman is playing her fifth UMary soccer season because of the extension the NCAA granted to college athletes, and she’s gaining more than just another year of sports.

“I took that year to add a double major in special education. So, I got to explore that whole aspect of education, and it’s really something that I’m passionate about pursuing in my career now, so I’m very grateful that I had that year, and extra time to take those classes and become interested in that,” said Madisyn Waltman, women’s soccer goalie.

The extra year also gave them extra time to play the sport they love another season, and neither were ready to part ways.

“I was not ready to give it up at all. I don’t think I ever will be. I was glad to hear the news we got another year,” said Danny Kittner, wide receiver.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it’s ever going to really be easy for me to let go of playing soccer, so if I would have had to say goodbye to it last year, it would have been really difficult,” said Waltman.

Kittner also says the experience has helped him build resilience on and off the field.

“Finding the positives out of it, and benefitting from it, and I just think kind of in general in life from this pandemic happening, taking the negativity and just kind of appreciating the little things,” said Kittner.

Since the season was cut short, it was a blessing in disguise. Kittner then had extra time to pursue his degree in Business Administration at a more comfortable pace and left more time for him to focus.

“Initially, it was kinda tough because we practice all year to play in the season, and so getting told this season wasn’t going to happen was definitely tough,” said Kittner.

They both are also happy to have more time with friends and enjoy the fun parts of getting a higher education.

Both athletes got their scholarships from the school, and have been happy with their decision to do the additional year of college.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.