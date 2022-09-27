Collaborative effort to expand suicide prevention to North Dakota rural communities

(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Data from the CDC reports the suicide rate in North Dakota is higher than the national average. To help bring those numbers down, the University of North Dakota is partnering with several other agencies to create a comprehensive suicide prevention program in western North Dakota over the next five years. UND has taken the lead in the effort, but they say the partnership is essential.

The effort has 20 partners in the state to better work with disproportionately affected groups in rural communities, veterans, and LGBTQ youth. The grant from the CDC has awarded UND almost $1 million per year over a five-year period.

“We really wrote a robust piece of multi-sectoral partnerships, and there’s a great deal of work that’s already been conducted, and the capacity of UND to partner with people doing this work in western North Dakota is a big piece,” said Thomasine Heitkamp, a research developer in the office of the UND vice president of research and economic development.

The grant will identify problems in the communities where suicide rates are highest and collect data to better address the mental health crisis and improve suicide prevention programs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase crash Bismarck
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
Prescription drugs
Police arrest Bowman woman they say stole from nursing home
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Nikki Sue Entzel
Jury of 12 selected for murder arson conspiracy trial in Burleigh County

Latest News

North Dakota/Canada border crossing
ND, MT governors, Canadian premiers urge feds to restore pre-pandemic hours at border
FILE – car crash in North Dakota
Lane departure crashes are the leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota
Moose encounter
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
moose in ground blind hunter
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose