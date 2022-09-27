Class 11AA & 11A football polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time this season, the same team is ranked number one in Class-11AA football for the second week in a row. Fargo Davies is on top of the poll.

Class-11A is a much different story this week. All five positions in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting are different this time around. Fargo South is the new top team in 11A. The Bruins move up after beating North while Jamestown suffered its first loss at the hands of Wahpeton.

Class-11AA Football Poll

1. Fargo Davies (15) — 4-1 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) — 4-1 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Mandan (1) — 4-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Shanley — 4-1 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 4-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Minot High (3-2)

Class-11A Football Poll

1. Fargo South (12) — 4-1 Record — 83 pts — Last week: 4th

2. Jamestown (2) — 4-1 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 1st

3. Fargo North — 4-1 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Valley City (4) — 5-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Grand Forks Red River — 4-2 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 3rd

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (3-2)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.