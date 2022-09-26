Watford City family to produce and sell unique board game

Mitch Haugeberg and "Strike it Rich"
By Michael Anthony
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - After getting out of high school, the future seems endless, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. That was the concept for one Watford City man when he decided to create his own board game 26 years ago. It has meant a lot to his family, and now he wants to share this game with the world.

The Haugeberg family loves game nights. Their favorite game is one Mitch Haugeberg invented himself.

“‘Strike it Rich’ is the name we hung on it. It’s the American dream, everybody wants to make money, and that’s the point of the game,” said Mitch.

“Strike it Rich” is a mixture of “Monopoly” and “The Game of Life.” Each player gets one roll for each side of the board, encompassing family, investment, lifestyle, and wages. Each time around the board counts as a year, and after 10 years, the person with the most money wins.

“Whenever we play this game, we know it’s going to end in some sibling rivalries, sibling fights, or arguments with your friends. We are all super competitive, so if you’re a competitive person like we are, it makes it super fun,” said Mikka Haugeberg, Mitch’s daughter.

This game has been a part of the family for decades, with plenty of history, excitement, and smiles every time they play it.

“Anytime you had a birthday party, you’d invite your friends over and you’d be like, ‘Hey, we have this board game nobody else has, so come and play with us,’” said McKayla Haugeberg, Mitch’s daughter.

Recently, Mitch has started a Kickstarter campaign for “Strike it Rich,” looking to give other families an opportunity to create their own valuable memories.

“I hope people enjoy it. The whole idea of a game is to go out and have fun. We sure enjoy it and all of our friends and family that have ever played it enjoy the game,” said Mitch.

The game takes two-to-eight players, ages 13 and up.

As of Monday, the Kickstarter surpassed its goal of $7,500. You can find out more here.

Mitch said he hopes to have the game published by March 2023.

