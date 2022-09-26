Two men in custody following Dickinson prostitution sting

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men are in custody after Dickinson police conducted a prostitution sting over the weekend.

Police say 38-year-old David Torguson of Tioga and 27-year-old Wesley Jones of Belfield responded to ads and agreed to pay for sex before they were arrested by undercover officers.

Both men are charged with misdemeanor solicitation of sex. They are in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

