Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings

Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Brookings on Sept. 25, 2022.(Brookings Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they seized roughly $150,000 worth of drugs while investigating a traffic complaint in Brookings.

Police received the traffic complaint around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Detective Adam Smith. Authorities eventually located the vehicle at a gas station near the I-29/Highway 14 interchange in Brookings.

While speaking with occupants of the vehicle, an officer observed “factors of criminal activity,” Brookings Radio reports. A police dog at the scene detected the presence of drugs.

Smith said a search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of fentanyl. Officers also seized $5,100 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $150,000.

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 28-year-old Marquez Gonzalez, both of Gonzalez, Calif., were arrested on a litany of charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both men have previous criminal activity, according to court documents.

