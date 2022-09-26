Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers

The 25-year-old suspect, Keanan Eagledeer from Sioux Falls, also had marijuana and meth in his...
The 25-year-old suspect, Keanan Eagledeer from Sioux Falls, also had marijuana and meth in his possession. Eagledeer has been charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement, as well as drug charges, Clemens said.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.

The 25-year-old suspect, Keanan Eagledeer from Sioux Falls, also had marijuana and meth in his possession. Eagledeer has been charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement, as well as drug charges, Clemens said.

