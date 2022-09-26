Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office

One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
Police officers help a man use a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes ‘arresting’ proposal with the help of police
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
Electric vehicle fires can start when cars are parked or charging, which car safety experts say...
Ignition: Spontaneous electric vehicle fires prompt recalls, but some owners stalled waiting on repairs