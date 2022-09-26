N.D. will see 25% lower property taxes if bill passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There might be property tax relief on the horizon.

A group of lawmakers, led by Senator Donald Schaible of Mott, will introduce legislation that would lower property taxes by about 25% statewide. Under the proposal, the state would pay a higher share of K-12 education, increasing from 70% to 85%.

It would cost $340 million per biennium, but there would be no new money required: instead of coming from property tax dollars, the funding would come from the Legacy Fund.

