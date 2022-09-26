Jury of 12 selected for murder arson conspiracy trial in Burleigh County

Nikki Sue Entzel
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jury selection began Monday in the Nikki Sue Entzel trial. She’s accused of conspiring with Earl Howard to kill her husband Chad Entzel and burn their house down in 2019.

The trial was scheduled, and potential jurors alerted, for February. But when co-defendant Earl Howard pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit murder and arson, Nikki’s trial was delayed. Howard was sentenced to 25 years in prison and agreed to testify against Entzel.

Nikki has maintained her innocence, saying she was not in the room when her husband was killed. That’s why attorneys on both sides spent the day questioning potential jurors. They ended the day with 12 jurors and 4 alternates that they believe will be fair and impartial. All, anticipating learning what happened the night Chad Entzel was killed.

Over the next two weeks, Your News Leader will be live-streaming the proceedings on our website and social media pages.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial

