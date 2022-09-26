Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
Watford's Bakken Area Skills Center
Watford’s Bakken Area Skills Center to aid students and train local workers
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes